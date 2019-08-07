Glass recycling to stop for some in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you use Knox County recycling centers, keep in mind that you may soon not be able to recycle glass.

The reason – the county’s sole bidder and current vendor, West Rock Converting, did not include glass recycling in its bid.

The company formally notified the county’s solid waste division that they will suspend receiving and handling of glass bottles and jars effective Sept. 1.

The last day to drop off glass will be Sunday, Aug. 25.

We should note these changes do not affect the City of Knoxville’s drop-off locations.

Where can you bring your recyclables in Knox County?

There are seven locations including ones off of Dutchtown Road, Tazewell Pike, and Asheville Highway.

Again, the cut-off date for glass recyclables is Aug. 25.

The county did not say if there is another company that may resume glass recycling services. We will update when we know more.