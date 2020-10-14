Glenn Jacobs’ chief of staff, parks & rec director on leave for investigation into misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two employees in the Office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs have been placed on administrative leave while “potential wrongdoings” are investigated.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White were placed administrative leave, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13, after the mayor was made aware of potential wrongdoing.
Knox County Finance Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Caldwell on Wednesday asked for a meeting with the State Comptroller’s Office.
External auditing firm Pugh CPA has been brought in to investigate the claims. The investigation could take several weeks.
“In the interest of transparency, I believe a thorough and speedy investigation is vital. My priority continues to be the business of Knox County.”Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs
A release from the mayor’s office said that no additional comments will be made until the conclusion of the investigation.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- UTPD: Student dragged out of vehicle in parking garage carjacking incident
- Federal court strikes down Tennessee’s 48-hour wait on abortions
- Gov. Lee to quarantine after Executive Security Detail member tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 220,538 COVID-19 cases and 2,828 deaths
- Knoxville daycare owner gets 4-year sentence for 2018 drowning deaths of twin toddlers