Glenn Jacobs’ chief of staff, parks & rec director on leave for investigation into misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two employees in the Office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs have been placed on administrative leave while “potential wrongdoings” are investigated.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White were placed administrative leave, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13, after the mayor was made aware of potential wrongdoing.

Knox County Finance Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Caldwell on Wednesday asked for a meeting with the State Comptroller’s Office.

External auditing firm Pugh CPA has been brought in to investigate the claims. The investigation could take several weeks.

“In the interest of transparency, I believe a thorough and speedy investigation is vital. My priority continues to be the business of Knox County.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

A release from the mayor’s office said that no additional comments will be made until the conclusion of the investigation.

