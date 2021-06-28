Go through the life stages of a monarch butterfly with East TN naturalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get a peek into a hidden world happening around you with the UT Arboretum Society’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club on July 1st at 7 p.m.

According to “Scientific American,” over 80% of all life on Earth are insects, and over 50% of those go through complete metamorphosis. This happens throughout the year, but few people ever fully witness it.

During the supper club, Stephen Lyn Bales, an East Tennessee naturalist, will take participants through monarch butterfly metamorphosis and migration by following one monarch he documented from egg to first flight.

The event will be held over Zoom. It is free, but registration is required. Click here to register and find out more.