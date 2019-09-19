Goddard School students are testing what could be the next hottest toy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Goddard School is one of 500 schools participating in the 2019 Toy Test.

The event, which started Monday and continues through Friday, benefits the Toys for Tots organization. The little testers range from infants to 6-years-old.

Goddard students will be testing some of the hottest toys this year as part of the Goddard School’s 12th annual Preschooler-Approved Toy Test. The best toys will end up on the official “Preschooler-Approved Top 10 Toys of 2019.”

