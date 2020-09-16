GoFundMe removes fundraiser for man accused of running over Johnson City protester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fundraising campaign to help cover the legal fees of a man accused of running over a protester in Johnson City has been removed.
A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed the fundraiser was removed from the platform because it violated the company’s terms of service.
The now-removed campaign was raising money for Jared Lafer, who is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he struck a Black Lives Matter protester with his vehicle over the weekend.
All donations have been refunded, according to the spokesperson.
