GoFundMe removes fundraiser for man accused of running over Johnson City protester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fundraising campaign to help cover the legal fees of a man accused of running over a protester in Johnson City has been removed.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed the fundraiser was removed from the platform because it violated the company’s terms of service.

The now-removed campaign was raising money for Jared Lafer, who is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he struck a Black Lives Matter protester with his vehicle over the weekend.

All donations have been refunded, according to the spokesperson.