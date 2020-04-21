Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man in early stages of dementia

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky authorities are searching for a missing Bell County man believed to be suffering from dementia.

James Jackson. 80, of Frakes, Ky was last seen leaving his family’s residence just across the Tennessee line on Highway 190 around 3:00 p.m. on Monday April 20 headed back towards Pineville.

Officials say Jackson is in the beginning stages of dementia and has been known to travel from Frakes to Highway 92 then to Highway 25E, and across Fonde Mountain. He was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am with the Kentucky license plate of 951JFS.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.