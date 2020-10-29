Good Samaritan that helped at I-40 camper fire suffers heart attack, friend asking for help with medical expenses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When a recreational fifth-wheel camper caught fire on Interstate 40 under the Pellissippi Parkway Bridge, several good Samaritans came rushing to the aid of the truck driver.

One such person was Art Sherman. Sherman helped the driver detach his truck from the flaming camper and, according to law enforcement on the scene, he suffered a heart attack while on the scene. A nurse and UT Police officer gave him CPR until he could be taken to the hospital.

Sherman has been in a medically induced coma since.

The act of bravery and kindness did not surprise his friend of 30 years Salvatore Brancifort. Sherman and Brancifort met while serving in the Navy overseas.

“That’s unfortunately how we’re going to remember him,” Brancifort said. “You know, passing away a hero. His last deed was saving someone on the side of the road and it caused … it eventually took his life.”

Sherman’s family has decided to keep him on life support for the time being.

Brancifort has started a GoFundMe page to help his friend’s family with medical expenses.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

LATEST STORIES