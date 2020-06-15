Google changing ad policies to prevent discrimination

(CNN) — Google is making changes to its advertising policies to prevent unlawful discrimination around housing, employment, and credit.

The company will prohibit ads for those three categories from being targeted based on users’ gender, age, parental status, marital status or zip code.

Google will also provide housing advertisers with additional information about fair housing to help ensure they are acting in ways that support access to housing opportunities.

Google’s changes come more than a year after Facebook was charged with violating the fair housing act.

Facebook said at the time it was surprised by HUD’s decision saying it was working with the department to address concerns and had taken significant steps to prevent advertising discrimination.

Google’s policy update will be rolled out to advertisers across the US and Canada in the coming months.

The company said it has been working closely with HUD on its ad policy changes and would continue to do so.