Google Drive working again after thousands of users report it being down

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google Drive access has been restored to thousands of users after a service disruption, the company announced at 12:46 p.m. Central Time.

Around noon Monday, Google Drive appeared to be having an issue preventing thousands of users from accessing their documents. By 12:40 p.m., some users reported being able to access files again, and Google said it hoped to have access restored to all within the hour.

According to DownDetector.com, almost 20,000 people had reported issues with the app or the website by 12:25 p.m.

Some users reported seeing an error about Google’s systems “detecting unusual traffic from your computer” when they try to access files.

A Google Drive error Jan. 27, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

Google has a dashboard to track the status of its G Suite products, which showed Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides had experienced a “service disruption.”

In a message on the dashboard, Google wrote it was investigating reports at 12:30 p.m., and at 12:43 p.m. reported some users have had service restored. At 12:46 p.m. it wrote “The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”