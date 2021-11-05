NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that he will be extending the COVID-19 state of emergency for two weeks.

In a post to Twitter, Lee stated that he was extending the state of emergency so the state can continue to “analyze” the effects of recent legislation that came from the Tennessee COVID-19 special session and how that will affect certain provisions.

I am placing a two-week extension on the current state of emergency as we continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation & how it affects certain provisions. pic.twitter.com/8RKHpDZy13 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 5, 2021

Recently, in a called special session, Tennessee lawmakers moved to prohibit businesses from implementing vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, the federal government’s stance on the issue is that businesses can implement vaccine mandates.

While the new legislation aims to prohibit most businesses from imposing mandates, there are some exceptions, such as healthcare facilities and entertainment venues.

The University of Tennessee System will enforce a mandate requiring employees who do work related to federal contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 and is reviewing guidelines for how it applies to nonfederal employees who work in the same location.

The COVID-19 state of emergency will now remain in effect through Nov. 19, 2021.