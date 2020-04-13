Gov. Bill Lee extends statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended the existing statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order requiring citizens to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
The previous order was expected to expire Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. but today Gov. Lee extended the order to Thursday, April 30.
The previous order was enacted as data showed an increase in citizen movement across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed that some citizens in the state were not listening to state recommendations. The order shut down non-essential businesses across the state and helped to curb the number of people leaving their homes.
