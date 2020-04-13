Gov. Bill Lee extends statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee takes part in a discussion on state-level criminal justice reform in Nashville, Tenn. Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 that it is Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s prerogative to request the execution dates and to challenge a court’s decision commuting a death sentence to life in prison. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended the existing statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order requiring citizens to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.

The previous order was expected to expire Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. but today Gov. Lee extended the order to Thursday, April 30.

The previous order was enacted as data showed an increase in citizen movement across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed that some citizens in the state were not listening to state recommendations. The order shut down non-essential businesses across the state and helped to curb the number of people leaving their homes.

