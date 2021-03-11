Gov. Bill Lee invites ‘spring breakers’ and ‘road-trippers’ to Tennessee, some say its ‘ridiculous’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the Smoky Mountains to Memphis, Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee is open for business.

Lee took to Facebook Wednesday inviting spring breakers and summer road-trippers to The Volunteer State.

“It’s time we get back to being not, not being scared of each other anymore,” said Darlene Leistra, a Georgia tourist.

Even some who call Tennessee home are ready to move forward.

“If you’re looking for a great place to come—I would just say you guys get up here,” Karen Brooks said.

However, Democratic Representative Bo Mitchell is sounding the alarm, calling the move by Governor Bill Lee as ‘ridiculous’.

Story Continues Below

According to Johns Hopkins University only 9.14 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

“We can see light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel — we’re still in the darkness of this pandemic— there’s been over 11,000 people who would like to say they were still open for business but unfortunately they’re no longer with us,” Mitchell said.

But Republicans have a different view.

“I think allowing people to come to come to the state of Tennessee is a good thing,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Adding it’s time to get the economy back open.

“Our businesses have a year of dealing with this global pandemic and they’re ready to get back to work,” said Republican House leader William Lamberth.

The 9.14 percent of those fully vaccinated rank among the lowest in the nation. Alaska tops the states with 16.7 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday aftenoon, Governor Bill Lee tweeted his invitation for people to come to Nashville.