Gov. Bill Lee visits National Guard troops at McGhee Tyson ahead of deployment

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee National Guard said Friday that Governor Bill Lee visited with more than 20 Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers Friday at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base ahead of their deployment overseas.

Gov. Lee was also accompanied by Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes to see the deploying soldiers.

The soldiers are from C Company’s Detachment 1 and D Company’s Detachment 3 of the 2-135th Aviation Regiment headquartered in Louisville, Tenn., National Guard officials said, and they will be departing for a 10-month deployment to Kosovo in the coming weeks.

The soldiers are part of a NATO-led international peacekeeping force known as Kosovo Force (KFOR) that has been serving in the region since 1999.

“On behalf of 6.7 million Tennesseans we are forever grateful for your service and sacrifices that you and your families are willing to make for our great state. Thank you for protecting our country, our way of living, our freedom and our liberties that we enjoy every day.” said Lee. “Maria and I will keep you and your families in our daily prayers.”

TN Gov. Bill Lee visits Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa on January 3, 2020. (Photo: Tennessee National Guard)

