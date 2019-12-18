Gov. Lee agrees to allow refugees to resettle in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee announced his consent to initial refugee resettlement in the state Wednesday.

In letters to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and state Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Lee acknowledged President Donald Trump’s strengthening of vetting refugees and cooperation with the federal government as contributing factors to his decision.

“The United States and Tennessee have always been, since the very founding of our nation, a shining beacon of freedom and opportunity for the persecuted and oppressed, particularly those suffering religious persecution,” Lee said. “My administration has worked extensively to determine the best outcome for Tennessee, and I will consent to working with President Trump and his administration to responsibly resettle refugees.”

Trump signed Executive Order 13888 on Sept. 26. The order gives state and local governments greater involvement in the process of determining the placement or resettlement of refugees in their jurisdictions.

Lee said resettlement will be coordinated with the Trump administration and local nonprofits.

Knoxville City Council voted in November to accept refugees.

“My commitment to these ideals is based on my faith, personally visiting refugee camps on multiple continents, and my years of experience ministering to refugees here in Tennessee,” Lee said.

Lee acknowledged the executive order could be overturned by future presidents and that his consent to allowing refugees will be evaluated again in a year.

Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature sued in 2017 to challenge the federal refugee resettlement program. The lawsuit has failed at the district and appellate court level. Litigation is ongoing.

McNally and Sexton said in a joint statement Wednesday that suit would continue.

“Both our nation and the state of Tennessee have been extremely welcoming to immigrants throughout modern history,” the statement said. “Our opinion has not changed on this issue since legal action was taken, and our personal preference would have been to exercise the option to hit the pause button on accepting additional refugees in our state.

“However, the federal order makes this the sole decision of the Governor, and he has made his call.”

“President Trump’s Executive Order is certainly a step in the right direction while that litigation is pending,” Lee said. “I have consulted with appropriate legal authority, and I am confident that our current work with this President will not undermine the litigation seeking a more permanent statutory interpretation that would actually bind and require the federal government to consult with the states.”

Once refugees have resettled, they have the right to move anywhere in the United States.