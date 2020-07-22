Gov. Lee announces $150 million of relief funds for Tennessee non-profits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced $150 million dollars in coronavirus relief funds will be available for Tennessee non-profits.

The grant aims to help with their ongoing efforts to address the ongoing health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Officials have released a list of initiatives that will be prioritized and encouraged for funding on the Office of the Governor website.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different. Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,” said Gov. Lee. “The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”

The Department of Human Services announced an invitation for partner non-profits to serve as grant administrators. Grant administrators will be required to submit a proposal to the Department no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Thursday, July 23 describing their ability to administer sub-grants to eligible non-profits. More details and submission instructions can be found here.

For non-profits hoping to receive recovery grants, instructions for grant proposals will be issued August 1.

The governor’s office says grant applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

