Gov. Lee announces $81 Million in COVID-19 relief grants for education

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced $81 million dollars in COVID-19 aid, relief and economic security funding is available for K-12 schools and higher education institutions to help with plans for a safe reopening.

Reopening our schools, colleges and universities is a key priority and grant funding ensures institutions can make proper accommodations to keep educators and students safe as we continue to fight COVID-19. This first wave of funding provides for technology and distance learning supports as well as measures to improve social distancing. Governor Bill Lee

Governor Lee said the first round of wave grant funding would include $11 million dollars for grants to local education agencies to support their efforts to reopen safely.

In addition, $50 million dollars will be available to support any technology grants that would help schools get devices that would assist in reopening, such as laptops.

The Tennessee Department of Education will be providing more information regarding the K-12 grants through their ePlan login.

There will be $20 million dollars granted to higher education institutions. This includes 2-year and 4-year public and private institutions.

These grants would cover expenses associated with social distancing and technological needs in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. These funds will be made available based on an institutions low-income student population.

