Gov. Lee: Coronavirus response and facts “matter most” and “most important”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee says he is getting daily updates about the coronavirus and that Tennessee will be prepared if it comes here.

“We are encouraging the federal government to give us information on a timely basis..so that we can know where this situation is,” said the governor after a short speech to a gathering of county mayors in Nashville.

RELATED: TN Health Dept. releases statement after Coronavirus briefing with Gov. Lee



The governor added he was just on a call Monday morning with Vice President Mike Pence who has been put in charge of the federal response to the coronavirus by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Lee says state action depends if someone in Tennessee comes down with the potentially deadly condition called COVID-19 that’s caused by a coronavirus.

“How we respond is what will matter most and we feel confident…at least in our ability to respond,” Lee said. “We can’t control this situation, but most important is how we deal with the facts.”

Lee said after a meeting Friday afternoon with other top state officials, he’s developed a team that’s in contact with health officials across the state and with the federal government, but its information county mayors like Kevin Davis want.

“Its in the early stages of the knowledge that’s coming down from the federal government to the state government to the local government,” said Davis, who is the mayor of rural Hardin County.

Davis has gotten the message about prevention.

“Keep your hands thoroughly washed and not being around people if you are sick, stay away from the public,” he said.

Lee could not say when testing kits for the virus would be available from the federal government, but he added if the need arises they will be here in Tennessee.

LATEST STORIES