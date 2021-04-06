Gov. Lee: ‘I oppose vaccine passports’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will support legislation to prohibit any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports, he said Tuesday.

In a statement, the governor said “I oppose vaccine passports” and added the vaccine “should be a personal health choice, not a government requirement.”

Lee continued, “I am supporting legislation to prohibit any government-mandated vaccine passports to protect the privacy of Tennesseans’ health information and ensure this vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision.”

Vaccine passports are typically an app with a code that verifies whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. They are in use in Israel and under development in parts of Europe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order that said no governmental entity can issue a vaccine passport, and businesses in that state can’t require them. He said he expected the Legislature to pass a similar law.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he will not allow government-mandated “vaccine passports” in his state. He issued an executive order banning the documents that show proof of vaccination in order to travel, specifically internationally.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.