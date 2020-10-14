Gov. Lee in quarantine ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after security guard tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday a member of his executive security detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the office of the governor said Bill Lee has tested negative for COVID-19 but is quarantining at his home with the First Lady until further notice. The release said no other staff are believed to be positive at this time.

The governor’s weekly briefly with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will be held by phone on Thursday.

“Today, a member of the Governor’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice. Governor’s Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time. The regularly scheduled, in-person press briefing will be canceled and Gov. Lee will provide an update to reporters by phone this afternoon with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.” Statement from Gov. Lee’s Office Regarding COVID-19 Exposure