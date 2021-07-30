Gov. Lee in Sevier County for Tennessee Cattlemen’s Convention

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The governor of Tennessee is expected to be in Sevier County Friday for the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 Convention and Livestock Conference. Governor Bill Lee will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Sevierville Convention Center.

The Murfreesboro-based organization is hosting its annual livestock conference and trade show exhibition in the Smokies, where industry experts will also be speaking. There will also be seminars and demonstrations on agricultural products and vendors at the two-day event. Youth activities will also be available.

The governor, who grew up on his family’s cattle farm in Franklin, has roots in the livestock industry.