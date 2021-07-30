Gov. Lee in Sevier County for Tennessee Cattlemen’s Convention

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The governor of Tennessee is expected to be in Sevier County Friday for the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 Convention and Livestock Conference. Governor Bill Lee will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Sevierville Convention Center.

The Murfreesboro-based organization is hosting its annual livestock conference and trade show exhibition in the Smokies, where industry experts will also be speaking. There will also be seminars and demonstrations on agricultural products and vendors at the two-day event. Youth activities will also be available.

The governor, who grew up on his family’s cattle farm in Franklin, has roots in the livestock industry.

 This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police: Suspect in standoff accused of robbing man at gunpoint

Sales tax holiday for grocery items and school supplies now underway

Crews put out North Knoxville house fire

Holston Oaks shooting marks third death in family this year from gun violence

Knoxville's Primary Election explained

Knoxville City Council candidate forum