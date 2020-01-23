Gov. Lee introduces anti-abortion bill including fetal heartbeat ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee announced comprehensive anti-abortion legislation on Thursday that would include a ban on abortion once a heartbeat can be detected.

Gov. Lee spoke in front of members of the Legislature, including Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), before noon. Lee said the bill is based on “the need to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

“I believe that every human life is precious, and we have a responsibility to protect it,” Lee said. “Today, Tennessee is taking a monumental step in celebrating, cherishing, and defending life at every stage. I’m grateful to be joined by so many leaders in our state who are boldly standing up for our most vulnerable.”

The measure includes a requirement to show an ultrasound to a woman seeking an abortion and would ban an abortion if a doctor believes it is motivated by the health, sex, disability or race of the fetus.

McNally questioned a similar heartbeat bill last year. He questioned the likelihood of an expensive court battle but the newly written legislation is one that he says he supports “wholeheartedly and without reservation.”

This year’s law includes a “ladder” provision, modeled after Missouri law, of sequential abortion prohibitions at two-week gestational age intervals, along with severability clauses for each step of the ladder.

“As someone who takes seriously the cause of life, I am ecstatic to support this legislation,” McNally said. “The destination has always been clear. The issue has been identifying the proper vehicle. We now have the proper vehicle.

“This comprehensive, tiered approach is our best chance of advancing the cause of life without sacrificing the gains we have made. I appreciate the great work of Chairman Bell and the Judiciary Committee for their contributions to this effort. And my deepest thanks go to Governor Lee for bringing forth this much-needed, common-sense legislation.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) applauded the legislation.

“The General Assembly has been committed to making Tennessee a very strong pro-life state over the last decade,” Sexton said. “Obviously, we are very supportive and appreciative of the Governor’s dedication to pro-life principles.

“I know members of the House and the chairmen are eager to review the proposed language and continue their strong support for life.”

Shortly after the governor’s announcement, Tennessee Democratic Chair Mary Mancini said “no politician should be in the middle of the decision to end a pregnancy, choose adoption, or raise a child.”

“This is always a heart-wrenching decision and must be left to a woman, her family and her faith, in consultation with her doctor or health care provider,” Mancini said.

She suggested that Republicans work with Democrats to work on age-appropriate reproductive health education, including teaching abstinence, and access to affordable contraceptives and affordable reproductive health.