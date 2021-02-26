Gov. Lee lifts COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes, gives local authority to extend mask mandates through April 28

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Gov. Bill Lee issued an updated executive order Friday that gives continuing guidance to localities about mask mandates and lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities.

Gov. Lee also signed Executive Order Nos. 78 and 79, which extend through April 28, provisions that allow for remote government meetings and shareholder meetings and permit remote notarization and witnessing of documents, all while implementing transparency safeguards.

“Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Lee said. “I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities.

“To be very clear, my orders do not include any restriction on business. We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state, ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a statewide mask mandate in place. However, local authorities were given the authority to issue mask mandates within their own jurisdictions.

“County mayors in the 89 counties that do not have a locally run county health department shall have the authority to issue orders or measures requiring or recommending the wearing of face coverings within their jurisdictions,” the updated executive order reads in part.

The newly signed executive order is in effect through April 28.

