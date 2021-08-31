Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally to honor Oak Ridge 85, Clinton 12 in ceremony

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clinton 12 and the Oak Ridge 85 are being honored Tuesday by state officials for their historic and heroic efforts as the first Black students to enter the desegregated public schools in both cities back in the 1950s.

The Tennessee governor and lieutenant governor are honoring the students in a ceremony at the Scarboro Community Center in Oak Ridge. Governor Bill Lee will give presentations dedicated to the students, as will Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

Over the weekend, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center commemorated the 65th anniversary of the 12 brave Clintonians walking down Foley Hill to desegregate Clinton High School and the American South.

On Sept. 6, 1955, approximately 85 Black students entered a previously segregated Robertsville Junior High and Oak Ridge High School. On Aug. 27, 1956, 12 Black students walked into, at the time, all-white Clinton High School.

This venue showcases a wall with memorabilia recognizing the sacrifices of the Oak Ridge 85 and displays the rich history of the Scarboro Community.

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Lt. Governor McNally and Representative Ragan sponsored two House Joint Resolutions- 134 and 135, also signed by Governor Lee, honoring the bravery and heroism of these young students. For the first time in history, honorary high school diplomas will be presented to the students of the Clinton 12 who were not able to graduate with their class from Clinton High School.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will remain in effect and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue.