Gov. Lee, Oak Ridge Boys to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood in Jonesborough June 1

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In June, Tennessee will begin a year-long celebration marking 225 years of statehood.

Jonesborough, widely known as Tennessee’s Oldest Town, will be hosting a special event to mark the milestone.

According to a release from Governor Bill Lee’s office, the governor will be in Jonesborough on June 1 for the celebration.

JOIN US on 6/1! As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary @oakridgeboys to historic Jonesborough. We look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans. https://t.co/0FdgDGtoww @tennessee225 #TN225 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 14, 2021

In addition to the governor, The Oak Ridge Boys will also attend the state celebration, according to Lee’s office.

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Gov. Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

Right after video shoot today our Governor gave us a call … to remind us that a big announcement is coming soon …



Thank you @GovBillLee pic.twitter.com/ieOEV3x6d0 — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) May 6, 2021

Lee and first lady, Maria plan to visit every county across the state.

“Jonesborough is certainly a historic town, a beautiful town, the oldest town in the state. Our state is 225 years old this year and we’re celebrating that by traveling to every county in the state,” Gov. Lee says as he was visiting the Tri-Cities Friday morning. “The theme of our travels will be ‘untold Tennessee’ to hear about and meet the untold stories of the people who actually make this the greatest state in the country.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. The release states Governor Lee will give an address before the Oak Ridge Boys perform.

“In this year of celebrating our great state, it is an awesome honor to be invited by Gov. Lee to be a part of the very first event,” said Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys. “All of us love Tennessee, and we look forward to the event in Jonesborough.”

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says Lee will also be making a special delivery of the county’s deed book.

“He’s going to return those documents that have been with the folks in Nashville for the last 125 years,” Grandy said. “We look forward to having a really large crowd. We’re going to close Main Street and we’re going to have a big festival in front of the courthouse there. The over 100-year-old courthouse as a backdrop for this great celebration.”

The Jonesborough event is free and open to the public, according to the release.

Everyone planning to come is asked to RSVP via the governor’s Facebook event page.

You can learn more about the celebration by clicking here.