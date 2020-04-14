Gov. Lee: Questions about remainder of Tenn. school year expected to be answered Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- While Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced an extended stay-at-home order Monday, no decision was announced about the remainder of the school year for students across the state.
As it stands under the current order, schools are to remain closed until April 27.
Governor Lee said he would be making an announcement about schools on Wednesday.
“With regards to schools, we are going to be making a decision and will have more to say about that on Wednesday. We felt it important to get this decision about the stay-at-home order in place and to put together this economic recovery group so we can begin the planning for opening up our economy. We will coordinate that with schools and we’ll have more to say about that on Wednesday,”Gov. Bill Lee
