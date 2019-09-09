Gov. Lee, TN First Lady to visit East Tennessee this week

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are heading to East Tennessee this week.

First Lady Maria Lee is making a stop in East Tennessee Monday. She’ll be visiting Unicoi and Cocke counties to participate in a clean-up effort and serve at a non-profit.

This month, Tennessee state parks partnered with Lee to host Tennessee serves volunteer events in parks across the state.

Her first stop will be at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

Lee will then travel to Newport to serve at Empower Cocke County, a local nonprofit that facilitates positive life change through faith-based skill-building and workforce development training.

Later this week, Governor Bill Lee will be making two stops in East Tennessee.

Gov. Lee will attend the 70th annual Superintendent Study Council Conference on Tuesday at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg before speaking at the ETSU Regional Economic Forum in Johnson City later that day.