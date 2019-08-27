Gov. Lee: U.S.-Japan trade deal is a win for Tennessee farmers

Governor Bill Lee is calling a new trade deal between the U.S. and Japan a “win for Tennessee’s farmers”.

The trade deal was announced over the weekend at the G7 Summit as President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat side by side.

The deal focuses on agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. President Trump says it will be signed during a formal ceremony.

Governor Lee’s tweeted, ” This deal is a win for Tennessee’s farmers. Japan is by far our state’s largest direct international investor, providing over 52,000 high-quality jobs and investing 19 billion dollars into our economy, and we’re only getting started.”