Gov. Lee visits with high school students in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee made a stop at Morristown-Hamblen West High School.

The governor spoke to a leadership class about challenges for students during the COVID-19 pandemic before answering their questions. He called it an incredible opportunity to speak with them.

“This will be the next generation that will be leading our communities and our state so anytime I have an opportunity to get in front of them, encourage them, hopefully inspire them to lead and to service – it’s a privilege to do so,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor also discussed COVID-19, his priorities as governor, and more. Many questions from the students were about life.

“These are young people and they’re hungry for information,” Lee said. “And they’re making life decisions themselves. So I think it’s appropriate. I was actually very encouraged by the fact that they wanted to ask life questions because they’re asking themselves those questions right now.”