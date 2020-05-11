Gov. McMaster: Hair salons, gyms, pools to reopen May 18 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that close contact service providers, fitness and exercise center, commercial gyms and public and commercial pools throughout South Carolina will be able to open in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18.

According to a news release, the following businesses are classified as close contact service provider:

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Commercial gyms include:

Group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes and others

“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”

According to the release, the “Response” component of accelerateSC, with advice from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have developed general guidelines for the businesses set to open on May 18:

According to the release, the guidelines include:

Guidance on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance on health checks for employees

Additional guidance on training for employees

SOUTH CAROLINA COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 15 more people have died from the coronavirus and there are 140 new virus cases in the state as of Monday.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now at 7,792 with 346 total deaths.

DHEC said 11 of the people who died were elderly, including 3 people in Lexington County, 3 people in Richland County, and one each in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Hampton, and Lancaster counties.

Four of the people who died were middle-aged people in Fairfield and Sumter counties along with two people in Florence County, according to DHEC.

A total of 89,968 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, officials said.

DHEC also began the first of three phases of testing in South Carolina nursing homes Monday.

Around 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities are part of the first round of testing.

The state said around 40,000 residents and staff at 194 nursing homes are expected to be tested by the end of May.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 1

Allendale County: 1

Anderson County: 1

Beaufort County: 1

Berkeley County: 3

Charleston County: 10

Chester County: 3

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 2

Darlington County: 5

Dillon County: 7

Dorchester County: 2

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 21

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 13

Greenwood County: 1

Horry County: 5

Kershaw County: 4

Lancaster County: 1

Laurens County: 1

Lee County: 9

Lexington County: 6

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 2

Richland County: 19

Saluda County: 3

Spartanburg County: 3

Sumter County: 3

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 5

York County: 3