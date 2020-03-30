Gov. Ralph Northam issues ‘stay at home’ order for Virginia

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County announces first death from COVID-19
by: WAVY Web Staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered a Stay at Home order for Virginia during Monday’s 2 p.m. press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Order 55 is effective immediately and will remain in place until June 10 unless amended by another executive order.

Gov. Northam “Stay at Home” Executive Order 55

The order follows similar orders in neighboring states North Carolina and Maryland, as well as many other states across the U.S.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday the Washington D.C. region (Va., Md. and Washington D.C.) is at risk of becoming the next New York.

Northam’s announcement Monday comes as Virginia health officials report 1,020 cases overall across the state, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

13% percent of the 1,020 cases have required hospitalization so far. Hospitalizations increased by 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136), the largest increase in a day’s span so far.

“Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing,” said Northam. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

Under the Virginia “stay at home order,” residents are allowed to travel only they if they are:

  • Seeking medical attention
  • Working
  • Caring for family or household members,
  • Engaging in outdoor activity with “strict” social distancing requirements
  • Obtaining good and services like groceries, prescriptions and others outlined in the Governor’s website.

The executive order also directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction.

Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays and beaches will be closed statewide except for exercise and fishing.

“No age group is immune,” said Northam, citing that half of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are people age 50 and under.

