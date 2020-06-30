1  of  3
Breaking News
2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled
TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509

Gov. Reeves to sign bill to remove current Mississippi state flag

News

by: Kaitlin Howell

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a ceremony on Tuesday, June 30, to sign House Bill 1796, which removes the current Mississippi state flag. The bill will also create a commission to design a new one that will be voted on in November.

The governor will be joined by legislative officials and leaders within the African American community.

The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter