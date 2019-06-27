Governor Lee calls for special session in wake of Casada scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for a special session of the General Assembly to select a new Speaker of the House.

The session will convene on Aug. 23.

Gov. Lee said in a statement he has asked the General Assembly to take up the approval of the recent amendments to Supreme Court rules, in addition to selecting a new Speaker.

MORE: Gov. Lee prepared to call special session if Casada doesn’t resign

Previously, Gov. Lee released a statement after the House Caucus held a “no confidence” vote on House Speaker Glen Casada.

“Today House Republicans sent a clear message, and I’m prepared to call a special session if the Speaker doesn’t resign.”

Speaker Casada released a statement after the vote:

“I’m disappointed in the results of today’s caucus vote. However, I will work the next few months to regain the confidence of my colleagues so we can continue to build on the historic conservative accomplishments of this legislative session.”

The meeting took three hours and all caucus members were required to leave their cell phones in the back of the room.

Speaker Casada is reported to resign from office on Aug. 2, his 60th birthday.

Tennessee Representative Glen Casada announced he will resign as House Speaker amid widespread criticism after his former chief of staff allegedly sent racist and sexist text messages three years ago.

“When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition.”