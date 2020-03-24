1  of  2
Breaking News
Great Smoky Mountains National Park closing to support COVID-19 prevention Japanese PM says IOC agrees ‘100%’ that Olympics should be postponed
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Lee establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

News

by: Alex Corradetti and WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced the creation of the ‘COVID-19 Unified Command’ on Monday afternoon.

The governor said this is a joint effort to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

The team will coordinate department responses to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis. I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”

Governor Bill Lee

Gov. Lee signed an executive order to stop all non-emergency medical and dental procedures. Doctors are asked to donate their protective gear to the nearest National Guard armory.

“We are putting in place strategies for increasing our hospital beds, our hospital capacity.  Bringing more health care workers online.  This is going to be quite an effort for quite some time.  If we do this right, we can get through it in a way that minimizes the damage economically and from a health stand point,” explained Gov. Lee.

An estimated 2,000 face shields are currently being created using a 3-D printer at Austin Peay State University.

Doctors are asked to drop off any protective gear by April 13. Once the face shields are completed, they will be delivered directly to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will lead the COVID-19 Unified Command. McWhorter appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.

“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis. Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier and assembling this team is the first step.”

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:

  • Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director
  • Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health
  • Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued"

Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co."

AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions"

Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee"

Copper Cellar Marketplace open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copper Cellar Marketplace open"

City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'"

VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19"

Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'"

CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus"

GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance"

USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed"

Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter