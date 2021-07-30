Governor Lee extends Tennessee’s State of Emergency through Aug. 31

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended his Executive Order on the State of Emergency.

The governor said in a letter the state of emergency was extended to “facilitate economic and other recovery, and to maintain federal compliance and eligibility.” The state of emergency also allows National and State Guard members to continue assisting with COVID-19 and vaccine efforts.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Friday, July 30, and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 31.

I'm extending the following order. Learn more at https://t.co/ynm087ujBU pic.twitter.com/PFxZsF2jDu — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 30, 2021

This announcement comes in light of the CDC’s new data indicating that the Delta variant of the coronavirus can spread as easily as chickenpox.

Earlier this week, the CDC reversed its mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals, saying those fully vaccinated should resume wearing masks in indoor settings where COVID-19 cases are being transmitted rapidly.