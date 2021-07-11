Governor Lee visits Mexican border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the weekend, Governor Bill Lee traveled to visit the 300 Tennessee National Guard members helping secure our southern border.

On a conference call Sunday, the governor said the federal government needed to make securing to border a top priority from a homeland security and safety standpoint.

During his visit, he and Major General Jeff Holmes took two helicopter tours of the border. The governor cited concerns over human and sex trafficking and drugs among other issues.

“Just seeing all of that and seeing the challenges of the border itself and the inability to really cover it in a way that prevents the movement was something that was concerning,” Governor Lee said. “I’ve said before that we have a crisis; I think seeing it with my own eyes has made me realize we do in fact have a real crisis.”

Tennessee troops have been stationed at the border for nearly a year and are serving in a supportive capacity by not apprehending those trying to cross the border, according to the governor.