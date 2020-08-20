Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says the general election will be done mostly by mail, following the model the state used in its July primary.
The nearly all-mail election in July stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak. Murphy said Friday all registered voters would get a ballot.
Murphy said voter can mail their ballots, use an official drop box, or drop them off in person at county offices or a polling place.
Voters arriving to vote in-person voting will be casting provisional ballots. Murphy said the postal service was “being turned into a political football” by people who don’t believe in getting people to turn out to vote.
