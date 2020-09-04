Governor won’t say whether he would get COVID-19 vaccination

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won’t say whether he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available.
His comments came during a news conference at which he also announced that the Education Department will provide information on COVID-19 cases in public schools.
The dashboard will go live on Tuesday and will provide information about new COVID-19 cases in students and staff at both the district level and the individual school level.
Asked about a possible COVID-19 vaccine, Lee said being vaccinated is a personal choice. The Republican said he would determine if he believes it is safe and effective and talk to his doctor.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: August 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases reach 159,546 with 1,815 deaths
- Knox County Health Department offers optimism, caution ahead of Labor Day weekend
- University of Tennessee identifies 6th, 7th COVID-19 clusters at sororities
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new deaths, most in one day since July
- Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
- First COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota
- CDC asking states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine as early as October
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 1,502 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday; an increase of less than 1%
- UT Coronavirus: University of Tennessee identifies two new COVID-19 clusters at sororities
- Coronavirus in Tennessee:Knox County Health Dept. benchmarks stay the same
- Coronavirus symptoms can linger for months, study shows
- HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
- Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing