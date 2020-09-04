Governor won’t say whether he would get COVID-19 vaccination

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won’t say whether he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available.

His comments came during a news conference at which he also announced that the Education Department will provide information on COVID-19 cases in public schools.

The dashboard will go live on Tuesday and will provide information about new COVID-19 cases in students and staff at both the district level and the individual school level.

Asked about a possible COVID-19 vaccine, Lee said being vaccinated is a personal choice. The Republican said he would determine if he believes it is safe and effective and talk to his doctor.