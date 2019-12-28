GPD: Man facing drug charges after arrest in detention center parking lot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Mosheim man is facing drug charges after police were called to the Greene County Detention Center about a man playing loud music and possibly having a gun.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called about 6:20 p.m. Thursday to the Greene County Detention Center for a report of a truck playing loud music. Officers were also told that the person in the vehicle may have a gun.

The report shows that an officer found the truck and made contact with Cody Fillers, who was inside. The officer attempted to search Fillers, who them became “uncooperative.”

According to the report, “officers were forced to use necessary force to detain the suspect for officer safety and the suspect’s safety.”

A loaded handgun was also found in the front seat of the vehicle.

Fillers was arrested for resisting stop and taken into the detention center.

The report reveals that Greene County deputies did an inventory of the truck. Deputies found a pill bottle with amphetamine inside. “A grinder containing a substance that is believed to be marijuana was also found in the vehicle by deputies.”

According to the report, a corrections officer also recovered a pipe from Fillers at the jail.

Fillers was then also “charged with schedule two and six drug violations, and possession of drug paraphernalia.”