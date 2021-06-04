Graffiti found in recently renovated historic Elkmont cabins

ELKMONT, Tenn. (WATE) — A spokesperson for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park confirmed graffiti was spray-painted on some of the historic cabins of Elkmont.

According to visitors, the graffiti was found in some of the newly restored historic cabins of Elkmont as of Monday.

Photo of graffiti in historic Elkmont cabins. Courtesy of Paulette Cloutier. Some of the graffiti has been blurred.

Dana Soehn, spokesperson for GSMNP, said some of the vandalism will remain until restoration crews can figure out how to remove it without damaging the historic structure. She said the spray paint on the fireplace might be easier to cover up.

Graffiti in one of the historic Elkmont cabins. Photo courtesy of Paulette Cloutier.

Soehn said it’s heartbreaking to see vandalism anywhere in the park, but especially in an area where crews have been working hard for years to preserve the history that goes back to the beginning of tourism in the Smokies.

“So by doing this, the people who have caused this damage are taking away a part of the treasure that we protect in the park to tell this broad story,” Soehn said.

Paulette Cloutier, a wildlife photographer, captured the photos of the graffiti because she was shocked to see it. She knew restoration had recently taken place at those cabins.

“There’s a log cabin up there that was almost in disrepair and it’s amazing what they’ve done with it,” Cloutier said about the newly restored cabins.

Cloutier also knew the park crews worked very hard to restore the cabins over the years. Soehn confirmed that the restoration process was not easy. They started restoring the Elkmont area in 2008, according to Soehn.

“We’ve been able to accomplish the restoration of about three (cabins) a year. It’s hard work. It’s specialized work. And it takes a crew particularly skilled in historic preservation,” Soehn said.

She said that most of the material can’t simply be bought at a hardware store. Crews have to manually measure and cut pieces to fit the historic nature of the buildings. Both Cloutier and Soehn said vandalism takes place in the park all too often. Soehn said graffiti more often shows up on street signs or on the stone walls in more traveled areas of the park.

However, name carvings around the park is also a very popular type of vandalism. Cloutier said more needs to be done to prevent vandalism in the Smokies.

“I wish they could have more volunteers in locations of the park, more ranger presence and consequences to people’s actions,” Cloutier said.

Soehn said this year, the park did start an Elkmont rover program with volunteers.

“Those rovers are walking through the historic zones and trying to help gain an appreciation for both the work that’s gone into the restoration, and the story that they preserve,” Soehn said.

Soehn also said she can’t believe someone would mark the historic cabins when the restoration crews are out there four out of seven days of the week working on the restoration projects. Unfortunately, Soehn said the park rangers are understaffed and can’t be manning those sites all day every day.

Of course, Cloutier said, that could possibly be remedied if park visitors had to pay something like a $5 fee to enter certain areas. Cloutier worries if nothing is done about the vandalism in the park, especially at these historic places where visitors can walk through, people won’t be able to walk through them in the future.

“Then the future generations will never get to enjoy what we get to enjoy and see that and experience it for themselves,” Cloutier said.

Soehn said with more and more visitors coming to the park (she said the park has been breaking visitation records every month since January), preservation needs to be a group effort.

“Having just one person that causes irreplaceable damage to some of our most special resources does put these areas at peril,” Soehn said.

She said people need to care about the historic buildings, the wildlife and be responsible. Soehn said any vandalism on the park is a federal crime, due to the fact that the park is federal property. She said they are looking for tips leading to whoever caused the damage in the cabins.

You can all the park’s tip line at 865-436-1580.