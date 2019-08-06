Grainger Co. Humane Society saves 8 dogs found in abandoned home

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) – At least 15 dogs were recently found at an abandoned home in Rutledge, but only eight were alive.

The Grainger County Humane Society posting on Facebook that the dogs were likely left alone for more than a month.

Of the eight dogs found alive, five of them are being cared for at GCHS, the other three are with fosters.

“They’re just happy little dogs,” said Jill Crawshaw with GCHS.

She says the dogs are getting better everyday.

“It breaks my heart. I mean, I don’t understand how people can do that. It’s just a terrible thing and that’s why we’re here to help them.”

Last week, shelter workers say they got the call to help from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Yates Ridge in Rutledge.

“Really really sad situation. We had just a few dogs here and there that just did not make it. We had a few that were in a greenhouse, unfortunately they got trapped in there. So, they probably died of heat exhaustion,” said Crawshaw.

Rescuers say the dogs were all found in pens with no food or water and had been living in those conditions for more than a month.

“I cried. It was horrible but, to see them now is absolutely amazing,” said Crawshaw.

Shelter workers say it’s not clear what happened to the owner and because there’s an investigation, they could not say much more.

Crawshaw says the dogs that survived are on the mend.

“A week of good food and water makes such a difference for them. When they came in, we have one little guy who couldn’t even walk. He had no use of his back legs whatsoever, being here for a week and now he can walk, wag his tail and he’s happy.”

We’re told the dogs will not be up for adoption for another six to eight weeks while they continue to to get healthy, then get spayed and neutered.

How you can help

GCHS says the best way you can help is by fostering one of the healthy dogs for the time being, or you can make a financial donation to help cover medical expenses and build a permanent facility by clicking here.

For more information you can call GCHS at (865) 567-0050.