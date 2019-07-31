Grainger Co. slaughterhouse owner faces up to 25 years in prison after ICE raid

The man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an ICE raid at a local slaughterhouse is expected in court Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Last April, owner James Brantley pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to collect taxes and one count of wire fraud.

Brantley is the owner of Southeastern Provision, a Grainger County slaughterhouse, that was the target of a raid where 97 people were found to be subject to removal from the country.

His sentencing was postponed earlier this year because both prosecutors and the defense believe there are errors in a relevant report.

He faces a maximum of more than 25 years in prison and more than half a million dollars in combined fines.

We’ll have a crew in the courtroom this morning to keep you updated with this case.