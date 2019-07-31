Breaking News
UT to sell beer at upcoming Alice Cooper concert in Thompson-Boling Arena

Grainger Co. slaughterhouse owner faces up to 25 years in prison after ICE raid

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an ICE raid at a local slaughterhouse is expected in court Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Last April, owner James Brantley pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to collect taxes and one count of wire fraud.

Brantley is the owner of Southeastern Provision, a Grainger County slaughterhouse, that was the target of a raid where 97 people were found to be subject to removal from the country.

His sentencing was postponed earlier this year because both prosecutors and the defense believe there are errors in a relevant report.

He faces a maximum of more than 25 years in prison and more than half a million dollars in combined fines.

We’ll have a crew in the courtroom this morning to keep you updated with this case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter