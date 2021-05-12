Grainger County man facing arson charge after TBI investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Grainger County man is facing arson charges after an investigation into a 2019 house fire.

Robert Lynn Griffin, 56, is facing one count of arson.

During the course of the investigation by the Blaine Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

They agencies say Griffin was responsible for starting the fire on Oct. 26, 2019, at a home in the 400 block of Emory Road. Griffin was arrested Monday and booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $25,000 bond.