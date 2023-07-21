RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For 30 years now, the Grainger County community has been celebrating their famous juicy tomatoes in the form of a festival. Whether you like them stewed, sliced fresh or fried, everybody loves a Grainger County tomato.

Friday was a big day, and not because the new Barbie and Oppenheimer movies were in theaters. It was day one of the Grainger County Tomato Festival.

There is a little bit of everything and it’s more than just tomatoes. The festival features a petting zoo with all sorts of animals, but more importantly the farmers who make this festival happen have all of their products on display.

The oh-so-famous tomato festival draws attention to Grainger County from all over, putting the small town of Rutledge on the map.

“It’s an honor to be over here amongst all these great people,” Chad Whitt, owner operator of Whitt Farms said. “It’s a real honor to be out here. You meet a lot of new people and it’s great.”

Whitt not the only one excited for this festival. One of the performers from the Grainger County Opry is praising the farmers that make this weekend possible.

“It’s amazing, we have so many great farmers in Grainger County,” Jodie Roach, a member of the Grainger County Opry said. “It’s just so nice to be a part of them showcasing their products.”

The festival has been tabbed as world famous, and the people here think there’s a reason for it.

“We have the best soil in the world and the best tomatoes ever,” Roach said.

Chad Whitt, agreeing with Roach, said it’s whatever is in the soil, plus some special techniques the farmers have, but they aren’t about to tell their secrets.

“Their home grown,” Nancy, who is visiting from out of town, said. “When I say home grown I mean people, the farmers that work here in Tennessee.”

These tomatoes aren’t just good, they’re big too. One thing that was said is that the tomatoes grown here aren’t always grown for shipping, they’re grown for eating.

If you missed day one, you still have a chance to get your hands on some of these famous tomatoes tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. next to the Rutledge Elementary school in Grainger County.