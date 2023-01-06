RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three barns and a house burned late Thursday in Grainger County almost simultaneously and the sheriff says the fires are being treated as arson. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of possible suspects.

The fires, which were reported within minutes of one another, caused damage to the structures and farm equipment, according to Sheriff James Harville.

Sheriff Harville said in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side Friday morning that no animals or people were injured. Volunteer fire departments responded to the fires.

Sheriff Harville said there were different descriptions given of pick-up trucks in the areas, but since it was dark it was hard for the witness to tell the color.

“So about the common denominator is maybe a pickup,” Sheriff Harville said. “So far no one actually saw anything suspicious just those vehicles around the community during the time of origin.”

Sheriff Harville emphasized the $5,000 reward. The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Fire Marshal are investigating.

