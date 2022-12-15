BLAINE, Tenn. (WATE) — The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.

On Dec. 11, officers with the Blaine Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Richland Road. The report was made just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Raimy Thompson, 42, was found dead inside the residence.

At the request of 4th Judicial District James Dunn, TBI agents are working alongside the Blaine Police Department to investigate the circumstances leading to Thompson’s death.

A TBI spokesperson said the investigation remains active and ongoing.