BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night.

According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising from the home.

“With a quick response members were able to make an interior attack and saved as much as possible,” the agency stated on its social media post.

(Photo: Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department)

(Photo: Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department)

(Photo: Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department)

(Photo: Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department)

Rutledge Fire and Thorn Hill Fire departments also responded and provided assistance. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to learn more about the incident.