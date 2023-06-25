GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers has confirmed that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in an area of Grainger County.

Those who live in the county named after William Blount’s wife could possibly feel the quake near Rutledge. The earthquake was recorded around 10:27 a.m.

East Tennessee is currently Weather Aware with a possible “2” round of storms that may impact the area, according to Weathers. In some areas, people may see round 1 this afternoon and round 2 late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Weathers said during the storms some people may see threats of damaging winds and/or quick spin-up tornadoes.

