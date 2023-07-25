KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before kids return to the classroom, Grainger County Schools is looking for a few more people to drive buses for the new school year.

A giant vinyl sign hangs on the side of a school bus outside the district’s central office. Large white letters scream out “NOW HIRING BUS DRIVERS”.

“We have 52 routes, so we need 52 bus drivers. For those 52 routes and right now we are two or three short,” said Brett Coffey, the Transportation Supervisor for Grainger County Schools.

Coffey said it’s been difficult the last several years for school districts across East Tennessee to find new drivers.

“That’s the challenge every day is to make sure we’ve got a responsible caring person sitting in the driver’s seat taking care of our children back and forth to school every day,” said Coffey.

In Tennessee, drivers must be at least 25 years of age or older, pass a background check and drug screening, receive an annual physical, complete a bus driver safety program, and obtain a commercial driver’s license.

Coffey wants potential drivers to know they are here to help.

“If they are interested in becoming a driver, we will help them step-by-step to get through this process to become a CDL bus driver,” said Coffey.

Being a school bus driver is a unique and challenging job, but it also comes with its own set of rewards.

“You impact a young child’s life. I mean you are the first person that they see every day as far as the school system goes and you’re the last person that they see,” said Coffey.

The district has also hired drivers for other positions in order to give them full-time work.

“We struggle with this being a part-time job, so we try to hire a lot of employees that drive a bus. They also work in our school system, but in some cases that’s not the case,” said Coffey.

Coffey said they have to recruit drivers, contracted and substitutes, year-round in order to run a good operation.

“We do see a little light at the end of the tunnel on maybe having this wrapped up here, but we are always looking for drivers,” said Coffey.

If you are interested in driving for Grainger County Schools, call 865-828-3611.