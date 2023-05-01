KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary action after a vape pen was brought to a Grainger County school.
According to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville, a student brought a Cannabidiol (CBD) vape pen to Rutledge Middle School where all five of the juveniles used it.
All of the students were treated and released from the hospital. One person has been charged after the incident, according to Harville.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
Since the students are juveniles, their names will not be released to the public.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee