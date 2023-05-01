KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary action after a vape pen was brought to a Grainger County school.

According to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville, a student brought a Cannabidiol (CBD) vape pen to Rutledge Middle School where all five of the juveniles used it.

All of the students were treated and released from the hospital. One person has been charged after the incident, according to Harville.

Since the students are juveniles, their names will not be released to the public.