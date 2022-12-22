THORN HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers in Grainger County are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

A release from the Grainger County Sheriff said at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, a man called saying he had shot his son. Once at the home on Indian Creek Road, the sheriff claims officers found a 41-year-old man in a bedroom dead “from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.”

The release shared that evidence from the scene shows that the victim and his 62-year-old father had an altercation where the father “retreated to a bedroom and closed the door.” The sheriff said it is thought the victim “forcibly entered the bedroom and was shot by his father.”

The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident with assistants from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The evidence collected will be reviewed Fourth Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

The victim’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.